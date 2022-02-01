Man loses testicles after jealous fetish priest shot him as they fight over the same woman

- Advertisement -

The fight over a woman has led to one of the two men losing his testicles after the other man who is a fetish priest shot him.

According to reports, the event occurred at Dwenewoho, in the Ahafo Ano South West District of Ghana’s Ashanti Region.

The suspect who is the fetish priest accused the victim, Kwasi Peter, 25, of sleeping with his wife.

Kwasi Peter claimed he confronted the priest after witnessing him in compromising postures with his wife on multiple occasions.

“I never believed rumours about the affair between the priest and my wife until I saw the two going on errands on several occasions mostly around 11 p.m. in the night.

I confronted him when my wife’s attitude confirmed her affair with the priest but he shot me in the process.

This is not the first time he’s sleeping with a married woman, we have evidence of his acts in our community and so I could not sit down for him to destroy my marriage”