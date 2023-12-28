Man marries his JHS 3 classmate; Shares beautiful pictures online

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian man has shared his journey from playfully pranking his JSS3 classmate by adding her name to the noisemakers’ list to enjoying ten years of happily married life with her.



The couple, who tied the knot in 2013, commemorated their 10th wedding anniversary with a poignant reflection on their enduring love.

The man whose name is Citizen Nagaziman revealed that the story of their love began in 1999 when he first encountered his future wife in Junior Secondary School 3 (JSS3).

Initially, he admitted to having reservations about her quiet demeanor, confessing that he wasn’t fond of “quiet people.”

To amuse himself, he would intentionally add her name to the list of noisemakers in an attempt to provoke her.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

The turning point in their love story occurred when, one evening, Nagaziman stumbled upon his future wife without her school uniform.

Struck by her beauty, he realized that he had underestimated her charm. After completing their secondary school education, Nagaziman found the courage to express his feelings in 2003.

Despite taking a few years to make his feelings known, their love story blossomed into a lifelong commitment.

“I knew my wife in 1999 when she joined our class, we were in JSS3, She hardly talk, I hate quiet people. I wasn’t feeling her vibes at all. I will add her name to the list of noise makers just to provoke her.

“You know how school uniform hides beauty, o yea, but one evening I ran into her without school uniform around “ohu oweyi”, I was like this girl fine oo, I must have been blinded by the beauty of the other girls in the class, it took me some years to tell her that I liked her, and that was in 2003, after we were done with secondary school,” he said in part.

Netizens Reactions…



Yusuf Abubakar Al Sadiq said; “Happy anniversary to and your beautiful wife. May Allah continue to keep you both together forever in good health and abundant blessings.”

Idris King Itopa Haruna said; “Happy Anniversary! “May the love and happiness you both share last till eternity.”

Caleb Fumnaya Aloh said; “Congratulations Bro, Many more years to celebrate in health and wealth.”

Adedunke Maria Michael said; “Many more years in togetherness, unity, peace and unending blessings.”Happy anniversary beautiful people ??.”

Oryeezah Moh’d said; “Happy Anniversary my dear brother and my darling wife. “May God continue to bless and keep your home.”

Salihu Abdulrazaq Adogu said; “Keeping such love story moving isn’t an easy achievement at all. Congratulations Sir, grow old together in good health and happiness.”

See below…