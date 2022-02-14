Young gentleman marries a wealthy woman who has dwarfism; reveals how they met on social media [Photos]

- Advertisement -

A young South African guy chose to marry a wealthy woman with dwarfism, and their love story has gone viral on social media, particularly because of how they met.

Sharon Ndlovu, the daughter of multimillionaire property investor Jabulani Samson Ndlovu, met Lindani Majola on Facebook and fell madly in love with her.

According to South African accounts, their love blossomed almost immediately after they met, and Sharon, who was born with a growth impediment, showered Lindani with gifts.

She allegedly gave him money to help him buy a car (a Nissan NP200) to help him find work.

She is currently expecting her first kid, according to sources.

Check Out Their Photos Below:

