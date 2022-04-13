Man murdered right in front of his fianceé a week before their wedding

- Advertisement -

Chukwu is a young Nigerian man who has been sadly murdered just a few days before his wedding.

According to reports, Chukwu was shot dead by armed men in Abakaliki on Monday, April 11, in front of his fiancee, Favour Chioma Nworie.

Ochudo, as he is affectionately known, hails from the state’s Ikwo Local Government Area.

Chukwu’s traditional wedding was scheduled for April 21 at his fiancee’s father’s compound in Ikwo, with the church wedding set for April 23, but the terror has wrecked these plans.

Chukwu was shot at night after closing one of his shops and walking to his car, according to a relative who quoted his fiancee.

According to the wife, the event occurred at 9 p.m., as they were ready to exit their vehicle after closing their shop.

“He has a shop at International Market where he deals on provision goods. He owns another joint at Chukwuma Ofeke street Ameke Abakaliki.“

“Some boys accosted them, first shot into the air, then ordered the guy to lie down and then shot him 3 times, collected the wife’s phone and left,” the source said.

Egbo Grace, a former classmate of the late businessman, said he came to her office the day he was slain to check his wedding programme.

“Chai!! What a wicked world?? You were very healthy and happy when you came to proofread your forthcoming wedding program and jotter in my office yesterday that I asked you what the happiness was all about, you didn’t say anything but kept on smiling but I didn’t know it will be your last happy moment with me”

“When leaving my office yesterday after the proofreading, you promised to come back today and give us part of the money so that we will start producing the job as your wedding is in nine days time but late in the night, I received a call from one of your friends that someone shot you in your shop and you’re no more, I didn’t believe it until your wife called me at the early hour of today to inform me of your death

“You were an easy going person and jovial, even in our primary and secondary school days, I had never seen you quarrel with anybody. Chai! Your death hurt me to the marrow. God knows the best. Adieu Isaac. Adieu Ochudo. Rest in peace my classmate.”

The motivation behind his killing and who might have wanted him dead remains a mystery.