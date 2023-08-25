Man murders his 20-year-old girlfriend and later has sekz with her dead body

A 38-year-old plumber named Kwame Krampah, residing in Kpone Bawaleshie, has reportedly confessed to the murder of his 20-year-old girlfriend, Judith Kpeglo.



The tragic incident has sent shockwaves through the internet community.

According to available information, Kwame Krampah has admitted to strangling Judith Kpeglo using a nylon rope, ending her young life tragically.

In a disturbing revelation, it has been alleged that after the alleged murder, Kwame Krampah engaged in sexual activity with the dead body of her girlfriend.

Following this horrifying act, he is said to have discreetly buried in a nearby bush

The incident has elicited profound grief and outrage from the deceased family and also sparked discussions about the importance of addressing issues related to domestic violence, mental health, and relationship dynamics.

Kwame Peperah is currently in the grips of the police pending investigations

