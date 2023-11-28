Man murders his girlfriend and dumps her remains in the bush

- Advertisement -

A 26-year-old man, Mojalefa Stoffel Sebashe, has been sentenced to 15 years of direct imprisonment by the Sekgosese Regional Court in Limpopo, South Africa, for the murder of his girlfriend in 2019.

According to Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, the Limpopo police spokesperson, Sebashe strangled his 28-year-old girlfriend to death at his parental homestead in Senwamokgope, Vaalwater Village.



He then dumped her lifeless body in a nearby bush.

The tragic incident unfolded on the evening of December 2, 2019.



The following morning, a community member discovered the victim’s body and promptly alerted the police. Murder charges were filed, and an investigation was initiated.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Sebashe was arrested soon after as a suspect in the murder, but the case was temporarily withdrawn pending further police inquiries.

However, he faced multiple court appearances before ultimately being convicted and sentenced to 15 years of direct imprisonment on November 22, 2023.

The conviction and sentencing of Sebashe have been welcomed by Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, the Limpopo provincial commissioner of police.

She strongly condemned gender-based violence and femicide, emphasizing that such acts have no place in society.

This case serves as a reminder of the ongoing battle against gender-based violence, showcasing the need for continued efforts to combat these horrible crimes and protect vulnerable individuals across the globe.