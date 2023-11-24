Man narrates how his church kicked against his wedding because his fiancee was from another church

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian man Nelson Nwamara hailing from Abia has opened up about the challenges he and his Imo heartthrob faced due to their church differences just three years ago.

The co-founder of Homeland Group recently marked the occasion by gifting his mother-in-law a brand-new car.

Nelson recounted the hurdles they faced as he, a charismatic Catholic, and his wife, a pastor at Dominion City church, navigated the delicate process of tying the knot.



Despite the support from both families, their divergent religious affiliations posed a significant obstacle.



“My wife was a Dominion City Pastor, and I was a charismatic member in the Catholic church. By the nature of our extremism in our Christian faith, it was almost impossible to get married. Everyone, aside from our immediate family members, kicked against it,” – Nelson said.

One notable challenge was his wife’s reluctance to inform her pastor about their wedding plans, fearing rejection based on past experiences.

“I told a Rev father; he told me to convert my wife to the Catholic church before we got married,” Nelson explained.

Despite this, the couple pressed on, facing opposition even from senior pastors who labeled Nelson an idol worshipper due to his faith.

Undeterred, the couple, now blessed with two children, defied the odds and proceeded with their union.

Reflecting on their journey, Nelson expressed no regrets, emphasizing their nine-year friendship and shared values.

“My wife is just like me. She is the opposite version of me. We have a lot of things in common. She is a villain and ambitious as I am and has high moral standards,” – he wrote.

Nelson attributed his successes, including co-founding Homland Group, to the unwavering support of his wife.

He criticized the church conflicts that he believes have left many eligible individuals single.

“Many young ladies are still single today because their pastors or parents refused them from marrying a good man because he is from a different church.”

When questioned about their eventual wedding, Nelson revealed that his wife had to leave her particular church branch due to disagreements.

“The church wasn’t happy with her opinion, so she left them and moved on with me regardless. We wedded in the Catholic church,” – Nelson said.

Highlighting their commitment to unity, “We are flexible with where we worship. We worship in both Catholic and Dominion City. Any church she wants us to go between these two churches, I go with her,” – he added.

