Man narrates how his 'gangster mum' electrocuted five men in robbery attempt
Man narrates how his ‘gangster mum’ electrocuted five men in robbery attempt

By Kweku Derrick
robbers electrocuted
A Nigerian man has taken to social media to share an interesting story of how his ‘gangster mum’ electrocuted armed robbers who attempted to break into their home.

According to one Twitter user, he was 10 years old while his mother was six months pregnant when the incident played out. He said that his dad had also travelled out of the country.

He narrated that the armed men, numbering five, invaded their neighbourhood on a robbery spree and killed their neighbour, so his mum set a trap before the robbers got to their house.

He claimed his mother pulled out a cable from a long extension panel then tied the naked wires to the window before plugging the socket back to the light source.

After a failed attempt to break down their door, the robbers decided to use the window.

He claimed all five robbers were electrocuted and run off leaving their guns behind.

Read his full post below

Source:GHPage

