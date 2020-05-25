type here...
Source:Ghpage
Man Obinim owes 6 billion begs for assistance to claim his money

By Lizbeth Brown
Angel Obinim
The founder and leader of International God’s Way Church, Bishop Angel Daniel Obinim has been in the news lately for the wrong reasons.

Angel Obinim was arrested on Tuesday, 19th May 2020 where he was charged with publication of false news and forging of documents.

It seems the woes of Angel Obinim will not end soon as a man identified as Emmanuel has accused him of owing him 600,000 cedis.

In an exclusive interview, Emmanuel disclosed he has a company that produces shampoo, oil, body creams and several others.

According to Emmanuel, he supplies oil to Angel Obinim which he uses for deliverance in his church.

He explained that he renders such services to several men of God in Ghana but Angel Obinim has failed to pay him for his services.

He also added that he has tried several means to get his money but all proved futile as Angel Obinim has blocked him from contacting him.

Emmanuel further stated that he has sold almost all his properties to settle his debt and is currently in crisis financially.

Listen to the interview below;

He also added that his company is on the verge of collapsing adding that it is his only source of income.

Emmanuel averred that it is obvious Angel Obinim is not willing to pay his money and that his last resort is to report him to Kennedy Agyapong to help him retrieve his money.

He also described Angel Obinim as a liar and that everything Kennedy Agyapong said about him (Obinim) is the truth.

However, Angel Obinim will appear before the court on 1st June 2020 to defend the recent charges levelled against him.

