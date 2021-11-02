type here...
GhPageEntertainmentMan offers to pay Ameyaw Debrah over GHC600K to help him marry...
Entertainment

Man offers to pay Ameyaw Debrah over GHC600K to help him marry Berla Mundi 

By Kweku Derrick
Berla Mundi Ameyaw Debrah
Berla Mundi and Ameyaw Debrah
- Advertisement -

Celebrity blogger Ameyaw Debrah could become $100,000 (GHC610,000.00) richer in just one day if he can make the dreams of one man come true by helping him succeed at marrying television personality, Berla Mundi.

The writer made this known in a post on Facebook after he shared a private conversation between him and a confident stranger who made the bold proposition to him on WhatsApp.

According to the man, 33-year-old Berla Mundi – real name Berlinda Addardey – has always been his love interest and someone he wishes to settle down with. Therefore, he’s ready to go any length to meet her in person.

The desperate man in question revealed to Ameyaw that he had already attempted to reach out to Berla Mundi himself but she perceived him as a scammer.

Ameyaw Debrah, who literally could not hold on to the juicy offer in confidence, took to social media to alert Berla Mundi about the matchmaking deal.

He wrote: “Anyemi [My friend] Berla Mundi your mind Dey? Make me $100k richer”.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, November 2, 2021
Accra
clear sky
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
83 %
1.3mph
0 %
Tue
81 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News