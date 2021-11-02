- Advertisement -

Celebrity blogger Ameyaw Debrah could become $100,000 (GHC610,000.00) richer in just one day if he can make the dreams of one man come true by helping him succeed at marrying television personality, Berla Mundi.

The writer made this known in a post on Facebook after he shared a private conversation between him and a confident stranger who made the bold proposition to him on WhatsApp.

According to the man, 33-year-old Berla Mundi – real name Berlinda Addardey – has always been his love interest and someone he wishes to settle down with. Therefore, he’s ready to go any length to meet her in person.

The desperate man in question revealed to Ameyaw that he had already attempted to reach out to Berla Mundi himself but she perceived him as a scammer.

Ameyaw Debrah, who literally could not hold on to the juicy offer in confidence, took to social media to alert Berla Mundi about the matchmaking deal.

He wrote: “Anyemi [My friend] Berla Mundi your mind Dey? Make me $100k richer”.