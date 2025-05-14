type here...
Man passes away inside his car while in traffic

By Armani Brooklyn
Man dies in Traffic

A Nigerian man has tragically passed away in his car while driving in the middle of traffic on the expressway in Ketu, Lagos State.

The incident was shared in a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

According to the post, the man was driving when he suddenly veered off the road and pulled over to the side.

Upon being checked by another road user, it was discovered that he had already passed away.

A female witness whose car was behind the man’s vehicle described how she saw him park on the expressway.

She recounted, “My car was next to the man’s car when I suddenly saw him park. When people gathered to check on him, they discovered he had passed away.”

See some reactions below:

@MarianVictor18: “Kai, this is so sad, not easy. Women, please be kind and courageous to your man . Care for him, ask him how his day went after work. Observe his mood and ask questions where necessary with love. If I know pet my man wetin I gain.”

@grind_charts: “Imagine dying in traffic built by colonial maps, maintained by corrupt contractors, and ignored by leaders flying over it. That’s Nigeria.”

@Emmanuelbrainb2: “This woman like amebo.. them don tell you to switch to another lane, but she chose to continue recording.”

@Positivityzz: “People are going through a lot, ?, the economy is very hard and people are dying gradually.”

