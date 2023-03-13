- Advertisement -

If it must be done, then it must be done well!

A man who absolutely understood the quote above has gone all out to engage his girlfriend in an unusual but sweet way by proposing to her with seven diamond rings.

The man named Mike decided to pop the question during church service while his lady, Ezinne, was busy leading praise and worship.

Apparently, the leader of the church Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo was in on the proposal and ushered the lady into it without a hint.

She had no idea that her man had gone down on one knee behind her until he was projected on the large screens in the auditorium.

She instantly plunged into a state of shock and burst into tears.

The man presented her with a box containing seven diamond rings from which he asked her to choose. He then popped the question and the lady responded with an emphatic yes.

Watch the video below.

The Christian couple has won the hearts of many with their beautiful church proposal which has gone viral on social media.

The trending video has stoked mixed reactions among users who have also shared goodwill messages to congratulate the couple on their engagement.