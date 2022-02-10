Man refuses to eat for 3 days just to save money to pay his girlfriend’s rent and buy Val’s gift for her

- Advertisement -

Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day is four days away and, lovers can’t just keep calm. Plans to make the day eventful has started all over the world.

Lovers deem this day a memorable one and thus will do everything to make sure their ‘Boo’ or ‘Bae’ get the best of the day.

It is in this same energy that a young man has gone the extra mile just to make his sweetheart happy on Valentine’s Day on February 14th.

The man in a post shared has disclosed that he has refused to eat for 3 days just to save money to pay his girlfriend’s rent and buy Val’s gift for her.

As ridiculous as it may sound, the guy is determined to go without food to gather some funds to surprise his lover whom we are sure will not do the same for him on any day.

In a post on Twitter, the guy wrote; “Haven’t ate in 3 days, her rent and Valentine’s Day gift comes first”

Know something about Valentine’s Day;

Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, is celebrated annually on February 14.

It originated as a Christian feast day honouring one or two early Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine and, through later folk traditions, has become a significant cultural, religious, and commercial celebration of romance and love in many regions of the world.