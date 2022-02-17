type here...
Man relies on CCTV camera to catch his cheating wife in bed with a different man

Man relies on CCTV camera to catch his cheating wife in bed with a different man
A man tracked his wife on his smart CCTV device to discover she was cheating with a man on their matrimonial bed.

The unfortunate incident happened days after the man had showered his wife with gifts and also her a special treat on Valentine’s Day.

The man got wind of his wife’s questionable behavior on his device after he had left home for work. Prompted by what the two were up to, he decided to return home to find out what they were planning to do.

Lo and behold, he got home and found his wife in bed with a different man just minutes after leaving the house. The two cheating adults were shocked.

They had been up to the clandestine amorous relationship on the blind side of the man and felt ashamed after being crept on.

The reaction of the man was one of horror and pain.

