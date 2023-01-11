type here...
Man returns from abroad to catch his girlfriend doing hookup
Lifestyle

Man returns from abroad to catch his girlfriend doing hookup

By Armani Brooklyn
Man returns from abroad to catch his girlfriend doing hookup
Drama erupted after a man who had returned from abroad for his traditional wedding found out for the first time that his fiancee is a hookup girl.

Apparently, the man was given a tip-off that his finance is into hook up therefore he decided to verify the information himself.

Upon arriving in Nigeria, he connived with another woman to book his fiancee for him to spend the night with him just to confirm whether she’s truly a hookup girl or not.

Lo and behold, his fiancee entered the hotel room in which he was lodging for her hookup business as usual without the knowledge that she was set up.

Because the man returned to Nigerian unannounced because he wanted to authenticate the reports that his girlfriend is a hookup girl.

The disgraced fiancee who was caught red-handed in the act begged for forgiveness but the guy refused to listen to any of her pleas.

Watch the video below to know more…

Alot of social media users who have come across this video claim it’s scripted because the acting was too smooth.

Others also insist it’s a real-life incident because about 90% of women are now into the hookup business.

