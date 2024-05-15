Man reveals how he distributes fake money

A Ghanaian man has brought to the limelight how he used to distribute fake money some years back.

Speaking in an interview sighted by Ghpage.com, the man identified as Sofo claims it is a good job to circulate counterfeit.

He claims his duty was just to distribute, but it was a friend whose duty was to make the fake money.

Sofo said his friend was so wicked to the extent that he never taught him how to create fake money.

According to him, anytime fake money was to be made, his friend would let him stay outside, leaving him inside creating the fake money.

Meanwhile, he revealed that to the best of his knowledge, his friend does not use a template, but has a machine he uses to create the fake money.

Narrating how he used to distribute the fake money, Sofo said he was selling 150 cedis fake money for 50 ghana cedis.

According to him, he would give fake 150 cedis to people and take 50 cedis in exchange.