Man sacked from new job after CCTV captures him masturbating in his office’s kitchen 

By Kweku Derrick
A man who landed a new job in a company barely a month has reportedly been fired after CCTV footage showed him masturbating in the company’s kitchen.

As unfortunate as it sounds, a Twitter user shared the tale on the microblogging platform, indicating that the man had been without a job for many months.

He eventually secured a role in a company and had only spent two weeks on the job.

Within that short span, it was gathered that the fresh employee was caught masturbating within the office premises during working hours.

This was not more than once or twice but multiple times, which forced the management of the company to sack him.

“The way Village people dey worry some people ehnnn. U haven’t seen a Job for Months, u eventually found one and they sacked u 2weeks later Reason; You were Captured on CCTV masturbating heavily in the Kitchen…. Not once, twice or thrice Within 2weeks oo”. The Twitter user narrated.

While many have expressed shock over the man’s inability to control his libido, some have attributed his addiction to evil elements in his family who do not want him to succeed in life.

    Source:GHPage

