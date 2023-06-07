Man seeks advice as his fiancée demands he sends his younger brother who lives with him away

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian man, Oty Pius, from Akwa Ibom, has taken to the internet to seek advice after the woman he wants to marry said she doesn’t want his kid brother in his house.

Oty took to a Facebook group to share his dilemma on Monday, June 5, 2023. According to him, he formally introduced himself to his wife’s family last month, indicating that wedding preparations are already underway.



However, he is currently in a tight spot as his fiancée has expressed her reluctance to have his younger brother reside with them in the future.

According to him, said his wife-to-be has made it clear that she does not want to see his younger brother once they are married. Due to this, Pius has sought the advice of netizens on how to handle the issue.

Pius wrote,

“Please house I have a woman to marry. When I met her I told her every thing. That I am first born to my parents, so me and my last born was living together. She always see the boy. It was last month I just go for introduction now. She said she didn’t want to see that my small brother. Please what should I do?”

