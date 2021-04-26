Man sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for defiling a 2-year-old girl

- Advertisement -

A 29-year-old farm labourer at Manso Antoakrom has been convicted to 15 years imprisonment for defiling a 2-year-old girl by the Bekwai Circuit Court in the Ashanti Region.

The court was presided over by His Honour Mark Diboro. The convict, Kwame Oppong Kyekyeku, lives closer to the complainant and his daughter in the same neighbourhood.

On January 18, 2021, the victim was with the mother at the roadside selling when she disappeared.

The complainant who is her father sent two elder siblings of the victim to search for her while he also combed the community.

A nine-year-old child in the neighbourhood gave a tip-off that she saw the victim following the convict into his room.

The father quickly dashed to the house of the convict, forcefully entered the room, and to his amazement, found the convict naked on the bed with the half-naked victim.

The father of the victim raised alarm forcing the brother of the convict to come out from his room to the scene to witness the incident.

Other residents around rushed to the house and helped to arrest the suspect, marched him naked to the police station to lodge a formal complaint.

Police issued a medical report form to the victim to be examined by a medical Doctor.

A Doctor at St.Martin’s Catholic Hospital who examined the victim wrote in the report that “hymen partially broken and partially accommodate the index finger.

No spermatozoa was seen, mild bleeding per vagina seen and mild bruises seen at the genital”.

The convict, however, denied having intercourse or fingering the victim during his caution statement to Police.

He explained that he undressed before the victim to change his dress after attending a funeral.

After investigation, he was charged with defilement and indecent assault.