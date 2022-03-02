Man sets new world record as he marries triplets together on the same day (Photos)

- Advertisement -

A 32-year-old Congolese man named Luwizo is currently trending on social media after he tied the knot with three sisters on the same day.



Over the weekends, Luwizo married the three identical triplets identified as, Natalie, Nadege, and Natasha in Congo.

He first met one of the sisters, Natalie on Facebook and he fell in love with her after they chatted for a while he decided to meet up with her and she introduced him to her sisters, Nadege and Natasha.



Since the triplets are inseparable, they chose to marry the same man. Speaking on how they managed the situation, one of the triplets told news men that;

“When we told him he had to marry all of us, he was shocked. But because he had already fallen in love with all of us, nothing could stop our plans since we were also in love with him.”



“Even though people considered it impossible for three women to share one husband, to us, sharing everything has been our life since childhood.”



Meanwhile, Luwizo also revealed that his parents didn’t approve of his decision and decided not to attend his wedding but he has no regrets.



In his own words;



“You have to lose something in order to gain another. In addition, one has their preferences and their own way of doing things. So I’m happy to marry the triplets no matter what others think. My parents despised my decision and that’s why they didn’t attend my wedding. But all I can say is love has no limits.”

Take a look at the pictures below to know more…





