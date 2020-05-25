- Advertisement -

A man known as Chima has been arrested by the Lagos State police command for setting his pregnant sister called Victoria ablaze after slapping their mother during an argument.

According to reports, Chima(arrested) and Victoria, who was said to be two months pregnant, were on the day of the incident, in the kitchen of the eatery.

The problem started after their mother scolded Victoria for leaving their residence to live together with men.

An exchange followed between both women and in the process, Victoria slapped her mother. Enraged by his sister’s action, Chima reportedly took a barrel filled with petrol and hit her with it.

The content poured out with most of it touching Victoria, which lighted the fire leaving her with severe burns.

Victoria was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital on Kemberi road, Okokomaiko but the doctors there rejected her.

She was then referred to the Alimosho General Hospital, Igando where she was confirmed dead by the doctors.

Chima was said to have tried escaping the scene after realising the harm he had done to his sister but was restrained by youths in the community who later handed him over to the police.

It was learnt that their mother who tried to put out the fire also sustained burn injuries on her legs.

Affirming the incident, spokesperson of the state police command, Bala Elkana, said Chima has been transported to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) Yaba for further investigation.