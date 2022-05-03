type here...
Man shares the pictures of all the ladies he has slept with

By Armani Brooklyn
A man from Zambia has taken over the internet after sharing pictures of all the ladies he has chopped including other men’s wives and girlfriends.

According to him, after finding out that his wife cheated on him with another man, he decided to take revenge but this time take it a notch higher by exposing all the ladies whom he has entered their legs.

The caption he attached to the fast trending photos reads;

My wife cheated on me so I vowed to make all women pay for what she did to me,” 

I am making all women pay for what my wife did by uploading every photo of a woman i have b0nked.

We shouldn’t condone the pained man’s harsh payback to his wife by using innocent ladies as scapegoats.

It’s a very barbaric and illogical move and he should be arrested to serve as a deterrent to other guys who have the intentions of following suit in the future.

    Source:GHpage

