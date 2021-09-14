Man shed tears after mistakenly buying 3 million worth of airtime (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

A young man’s anguish was profound after he mistakenly recharged N3M airtime instead of the targeted 3,000.

When he was heartbroken over an expensive error, this man drew the attention of others at the Port Harcourt shopping centre.

The young man is shown lying on the floor in anguish after filling up his phone with the incorrect amount of airtime in a video taken at the mall.

According to the story, he intended to top up his airtime for 3,000 Naira but accidentally did so for 3 million Naira.

Watch the video below:

Hope he is able to recover his money from the network provider he bought the airtime from.