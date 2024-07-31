type here...
Man in shock after finding out he is not the father of his four children

By Qwame Benedict
We sometimes make a joke out of the statement fear women but it looks like we have to start taking the statement seriously since the actions of some women can even lead you to your death.

A man who has been staying and enjoying life with his four children got the shock of his life after a DNA test conducted on his children came back negative.

According to the man, it all started when one of his children was asked in school to have a DNA test to know her ancestry background.

When the results came out, it disclosed that she was not the biological daughter of her known father but the man kept his cool and decided to have a DNA on the rest of his children.

He waited patiently for the results of the DNA tests when came out negative and worse of all, the children had different fathers meaning his supposed four children belonged to other men.

Source:GhPage

