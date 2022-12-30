- Advertisement -

An intimidated Nigerian man has rescinded his romantic advances at a lady after he discovered the 24-year-old he was trying to win over is undergoing her PhD programme.

The cowardice who appears to have lost all wet his pants after his discovery took to Twitter to share his disappointment in a tweet.

The tweeter with the handle @Uncle_Sarm posted on Friday, writing: “This girl i just entered talking stage with is doing her Phd, she’s just 24, omo i don jappa o dfkm”

The tweet which has since been retweeted by over 1,500 people and liked by over 7,000 users has incited hilarious reactions on the microblogging platform as many wondered why he has thrown in the towel so quickly.

Richy said: Thou shall not panic but instead be a brave man, ride on brother

Dikko said: Anytime she offends you and u want to yell at her, one mind will just be telling u “no shout na PhD holder”

Emax: She might like u for who u are

Illesanmi said: Don’t japa, pls. I became a man via a London millionaire, yet she never looked down on me. Rather, she encouraged me to study further. Just be honest & let her decide if she wants to stick with you or she’ll consider other options.

Franker added: This happened alot to me when I was doing my PhD, it wasn’t very common then was the only lady in my polymer chemistry class, but now ladies are rising up to the demand and I live that.