Man shoots himself dead after failed attempt to kill ‘cheating’ girlfriend

A man believed to be in his 30s has shot himself dead after he shot his girlfriend, Melody Owusu, who he allegedly caught with another man.

The incident happened at Alavanyo Wududi in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta Region in the early hours of Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

Residents say, Sampson Ataafi suspected the lady of cheating, and trailed her new boyfriend at about 1:00 am on Tuesday, May 25.

Witnesses say, Sampson Ataafi, upon realizing that his girlfriend was in the new boyfriend’s room, opened fire on the lady through a trap door.

After firing the gun, with the aim of killing the lady, Sampson shot himself and died in the process, thinking the lady had been killed.

Melody Owusu was rushed to Margret Marquart Catholic Hospital in Kpando for medical attention.

Kofi George, a resident who narrated the incident to Citi News said:

“I was told, the gentleman traced the girlfriend to the new boyfriend’s room. So he shot the girl through the trap door, but fortunately, the girl survived, but the bullet hit her on the left breast. The man thought the lady was dead, so he then reloaded the gun and shot himself, dying instantly.”