Man-shoots-landlord-for-allegedly-having-sex-with-wife

A piece of sad news available to us from Monyo affirms that an angry tenant has shot dead his landlord for allegedly having sexual relations with his wedded wife.

From reports, the wife of the suspect was also injured in the process. The incident is said to have occurred Thursday, March 26, 2020, at a farming community near Maame Krobo junction in Afram Plains South District of the Eastern region.

In our gatherings, the suspect has been accusing the landlord of flirting with the wife for some time now.

This led to his barbarous action on Thursday by pulling a gun and called out the Landlord who was in his room and shot at him.

The Suspect Kwaku Boadi, 32, we are told has, however, fled from the community with his 6-year-old son.

The wife of the suspect was hit by the pellet and also suffered a minor injury.

Police in Maame Krobo was informed by the Assembly Member for the area Ebenezer Kugbesika, and quickly rushed to the scene and found the victims bleeding.

Both were rushed to Donkokrom Presbyterian Hospital but the landlord was in critical condition hence referred to St. Joseph Hospital in Koforidua where he was reported dead.

The police have declared a manhunt for the arrest of the suspect Kwaku Boadi.