- Advertisement -

An unknown young man is feared dead after he was shot by some unidentified gunmen during a violent clash at Dzorwulu over an alleged land dispute on Monday night.

Videos of the horrific scene intercepted by GHPage capture the yet-identified victim lying unconscious on a street while onlookers filmed with their phones without offering help.

He was said to be the driver of a Toyota V8 vehicle stuck in a ditch, which was later set ablaze by the assailants after vandalizing it with stones.

A man who filmed the scene is heard yelling for the immediate intervention of the fire service as he repeatedly announced that the victim who was shot isn’t dead.

It is gathered that there was a misunderstanding between two parties over a land dispute in the area which escalated into a bloody clash last night.

The man lying helplessly on the ground is alleged to be the driver of one of the people involved in the dispute and was not directly involved.

Some eyewitnesses shared their knowledge about the dispute as seen below:

The police and emergency service were yet to arrive at the scene at the time the video was shared online.