type here...
GhPageNewsMan shot dead in the middle of a Facebook Livestream
News

Man shot dead in the middle of a Facebook Livestream

By Lizbeth Brown
Julio Castillo
- Advertisement -

A 24-year-old man has been shot to death by unknown gunman in his apartment while he was streaming live on Facebook.

The young man identified as Julio Cesar Castillo was in his residence at Eduardo J. Saldaña in Puerto Rico when the unfortunate incident happened.

The masked gunman barged into Julio living room while he was singing and drinking and also streaming live on Facebook.

The assailant shot at the victim five times as he got up from his couch and ran to the other side of the apartment.

According to reports, a 17-year-old who was also present in the apartment was wounded during the shooting.

Julio Castillo was rushed to the Puerto Rico Medical Centre in San Juan, where he was pronounced dead at 7:05 am on Tuesday.

Watch the video below;

The Puerto Rico Police’s Criminal Investigations Corps also revealed that the teenage boy is covering from gunshot wounds.

The suspect is currently at large and the police have launched a manhunt for his arrest.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, August 12, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
94 %
3.2mph
40 %
Thu
78 °
Fri
78 °
Sat
79 °
Sun
79 °
Mon
80 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News