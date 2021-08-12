- Advertisement -

A 24-year-old man has been shot to death by unknown gunman in his apartment while he was streaming live on Facebook.

The young man identified as Julio Cesar Castillo was in his residence at Eduardo J. Saldaña in Puerto Rico when the unfortunate incident happened.

The masked gunman barged into Julio living room while he was singing and drinking and also streaming live on Facebook.

The assailant shot at the victim five times as he got up from his couch and ran to the other side of the apartment.

According to reports, a 17-year-old who was also present in the apartment was wounded during the shooting.

Julio Castillo was rushed to the Puerto Rico Medical Centre in San Juan, where he was pronounced dead at 7:05 am on Tuesday.

Watch the video below;

The Puerto Rico Police’s Criminal Investigations Corps also revealed that the teenage boy is covering from gunshot wounds.

The suspect is currently at large and the police have launched a manhunt for his arrest.