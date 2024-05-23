An old man has met his sudden demise in the process of planning to testify against an accused person in court.

This sad incident occurred in Ondo State, Nigeria hours ago.

According to a source, the old man who is yet to be identified collapsed a few minutes before the start of proceedings at the High Court in Oka, Ondo.

It added that the man never collided or had any interaction with anyone upon his arrival at the court premises.

The source revealed that the man was in court to testify against his friend who had a case pending in court.

“The man was in court with his friend and suddenly, he stood up where he was seated and fell down, hitting his head on the tiles and he passed on.

“He didn’t look like someone who was sick and he did not collide with anything or anybody that we may say was the cause of his death.