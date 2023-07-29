Man spends $20,000 to transform himself into a dog (Video)

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A Japanese man by the name of Toco has captured the world’s attention by spending a staggering $20,000 to transform himself into a border collie.



Yes, you read that correctly – To become a dog. Toco achieved this astonishing feat through the artistry of a hyperrealistic dog costume.

Crafted over a laborious 40-day period by the talented Japanese company Zeppet, Toco’s dog costume is nothing short of remarkable.



The attention to detail is so impeccable that once donned, it turned him into an uncannily lifelike representation of a border collie.

With the transformation complete, Toco has now stepped out into the world to embrace his newfound identity.

Equipped with a camera and an adventurous spirit, Toco decided to share this unique experience with the world through his official YouTube channel.



As he stormed the streets for the first in his dog costume, he fully embraced the persona of a playful and curious canine.



The reactions he received from passers-by and their furry companions were nothing short of fascinating.

His lifelike appearance, complete with authentic dog-like movements, seemed to captivate everyone around him.



It was as if they couldn’t discern that he was, in reality, a human in disguise.

Toco’s transformation was so convincing that he was able to make friends with other dogs during his stroll.

While some might find the concept of transforming into a dog somewhat bizarre, Toco’s endeavour sheds light on the power of human creativity and the potential for innovative ways to explore our identities and interactions with the world.



Through his experience, he showed that boundaries between species can be blurred if only for a moment, sparking thought-provoking conversations about the nature of identity and self-expression.

