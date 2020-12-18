type here...
Photos of Lawyer sponsored in school by Vice President Bawumia

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Among the lawyers to have been called to the bar from the Ghana School of Law, Makola was a man who was fully sponsored by Vice President Dr. Bawumia.

In a Facebook post, Akbar Yussif Rohullah Khomeini, expressed his gratitude to the Vice President for his generosity.

Akbar recounted how Dr. Muhammadu Bawumia paid for his tuition in full and on top of that gave him money for upkeep throughout Law School.

He added that even when he had enough to pay for the fees, Dr. Bawumia asked him to save up the money and find some other use for it.

Sharing a picture of himself and the politician, he wrote, ”The man who made it possible! He paid ALL THE FEES from the faculty to Makola and provided ALL THE CHOP MONEY. When I requested to pay the final fees for PART 2 at Makola, he remarked “Use the money for something else, I want to pay for you. Unbelievable generosity! Sir, I am eternally grateful, and may Allah grant you the best of His gifts!”

Akbar was clearly grateful for the Vice President’s benevolence and reckoned that without him his dream would have stayed a dream.

Friends and followers of the lawyer took to the comments section to thank the Vice President for his exceptional display of kindness.

