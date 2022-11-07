- Advertisement -

A young man in a viral video has decided to send his late mother in grand style by spraying cash on her grave during her burial.

The dead mother according to a source was buried in one of the private rooms in the house forcing people to read meanings into the act.

In the video, the young man was seen in a private room with a red curtains spraying money on the grave of his mother which from all indication was new.

A framed photo of the dead woman could be seen lying closer to the newly-dug grave.

Watch the video below:

Read some comments below:

@Datboi_mimi: “Wait we will come back to the money spraying, but Abeg Shey dem dey bury person for inside room ?”

@Haji_musteey: “This one don use em mama.”

@DanielRegha: “This is disturbing; It’s giving ritua! vibes, judging by the d!srespect & show-off attitude; There are many ways to honor a deceased loved one, but spraying money on their grave isn’t one of them, it’s !nsulting. Anyone who’s close to the man should have him investigated ASAP.”

@Saatoactor: “What u did to ur mom, your own kids we do it to u too, that is my prayer for him”

@MosesMosesnmc: “Is there something you know that we don’t know?”