Ghanaian Pastor based in the United Kingdom Joshua Obinim who was stabbed by his 22-year-old son in the UK according to new information is still alive and not dead as earlier reported.

Following a quadruple stabbing that left his wife dead and his teenage daughter critically injured, Joshua Obinim is battling for his life in the hospital.

Alberta Obinim, 43, the wife of Pastor Joshua Obinim, passed away at the scene on Sunday evening, August 18, following an attack outside the family’s home on Barnard Road in Gorton.

The critically ill patients were taken to the hospital by emergency medical personnel.

The Police have reportedly confirmed that Mr Obinim and his daughter are still fighting for their life in the hospital, according to the story.

A few residents were forced to flee via the window when the knifeman launched his violent attack on Sunday night, according to some eyewitnesses at the crime scene.

Cries echoed down the street and neighbors fled their homes. As they ran into the street, one woman said she and her partner came across a toddler hiding in some bushes. She quickly picked up the infant and carried him inside her home.

Watch the video below: