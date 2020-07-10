type here...
Man stabbed to death by girlfriend for cheating

By Mr. Tabernacle
A young woman has stabbed her longtime boyfriend to death for cheating on her by visiting another lady.

The 26-year-old woman stabbed his boyfriend identified as Fred Kojo Nyame in the chest, neck, arms, and forehead.

This sad incident happened in Essiama a community near Nkroful in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region.

Giving a vivid account of the emergence of the cruel incident, the Assemblyman of the area said a quarrel occurred between the lovers after the suspect accused the deceased of cheating on her.

The fight got heated with the man beating the 26-years-old woman(his girlfriend) and in self-defence, she took a knife to stab him.

The deceased was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead a few minutes later. As at the time of filing this report, the girlfriend has taken to her heels.

Source:GHPAGE

