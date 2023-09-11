Man stabs his best friend to death over an argument on who to pay for food they bought

- Advertisement -

In Lagos State, the police have apprehended Akinola Adeleye, who stands accused of fatally stabbing his friend, known only as John.

The tragic incident occurred following a heated dispute over the payment for a meal that Akinola had consumed at a canteen located on Idiagbon Street in the Ifako-Ijaiye area of the state. It’s worth noting that the victim was temporarily residing with the suspect at the time.

The disagreement initially revolved around the responsibility for settling the bill but tragically escalated into a physical altercation, resulting in Akinola allegedly using a knife to fatally wound his friend, John.

Providing an account of the tragic incident, a resident in the vicinity, who goes by the name Ugochukwu, stated:

“It happened that Akinola went and ate a plate of food in their usual buka and after eating instead of paying he asked them to add his bill to the account of his friend who wasn’t there with him at that time.

So, when the victim went to eat at the local restaurant, they informed him that he owed them for the food his friend ate. He was surprised and angry that his friend would ask them to bill him without even telling him about it.

So, he quickly finished his meal and went home to confront his friend about the debt that was passed down to him. That was how they started quarrelling.

As they were fighting over the matter, Akinola, out of anger asked John to pack out of his house immediately but John refused and the fight intensified.

Before anyone knew what was happening, Akinola left the scene of the fight, rushed back with a knife, and stabbed John.

We had assumed the fight was over when Akinola left, only for us to see him rush at John with the knife.

Before we could do anything, John was on the ground and blood was gushing out from his body. Everywhere became scattered in confusion.”

Furthermore, the resident added that before John tragically succumbed to his injuries, he had an unfortunate incident where he defecated on himself right at the scene.

This distressing occurrence heightened the confusion and sorrow that permeated the entire area.

According to Ugochukwu, it was amidst this chaotic atmosphere that Akinola attempted to flee the scene but was apprehended by some young men from the neighbourhood.

Another individual residing in the same area, who introduced himself as Dada, recounted seeing the deceased’s lifeless body being transported past his shop to the street’s junction on the day of the incident.

He shared that, according to information he gathered from neighbours, the decision to move the body was made when the police, whom they had contacted, declined to enter the street due to concerns about its volatile nature.

Verifying the incident, the spokesperson for the state police command confirmed that the suspect had been swiftly transported to the State Criminal Investigations Department and would subsequently face charges in court.