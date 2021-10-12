type here...
Man stabs his friend to death after dreaming that he was having sex with his wife

By Mr. Tabernacle
A 45-year-old man identified as Adusei Kojo has reportedly killed his friend after he dreamt that his friend was having sex with his wife.

This weird incident happened at Wawaase in the Afigya Kwabre South in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

The deceased, 48-year-old Kwesi Banahene was said to have been lured by his friend (the killer) into a bush where he stabbed him multiple times all over his body.

The deceased’s body was found in the bush after a search team was discharged to look for the man after he went missing for days.

The murderer, according to reports proceeded to kill his own grandfather after taking the life of his friend with the claims that his ‘grandpa had taken his manhood thereby rendering him impotent.

We have been told the Kwabre South Police command has arrested the killer.

