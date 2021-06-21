type here...
GhPageNewsSAD: Man stabs friend to death at a funeral
News

SAD: Man stabs friend to death at a funeral

By Kweku Derrick
Woman stabs husband to death for cheating
Woman stabs husband to death for cheating
- Advertisement -

A man has been stabbed to death by his friend following a quarrel between the two at a funeral in Akyem-Nkwanta, a suburb of Akyem-Oda in the Eastern region.

Kwame Frempong, 32, was stabbed with a knife by Nana Kwame, 34, popularly called Cambodia.

According to a report by JoyNews, the two had an argument in the afternoon at the funeral grounds which nearly ended in fisticuffs but were separated by some persons.

Murder suspect, Nana Kwame

Nana Kwame, dissatisfied with what happened, returned with a knife at around 8 pm and stabbed the deceased three times in his belly.

He claimed the deceased had called him “stupid” among other abusive words.

The Akyem Oda District police commander, Chief Supt. Daniel Amoako said the police have begun investigation into the case.

Meanwhile, the suspect has fled the area to escape arrest.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, June 21, 2021
Accra
light rain
81 ° F
81 °
81 °
78 %
2.6mph
0 %
Mon
79 °
Tue
82 °
Wed
77 °
Thu
77 °
Fri
82 °

TRENDING

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News