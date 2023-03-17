- Advertisement -

A South African man, identified as Marvin Lambert, has allegedly stabbed his girlfriend, Zanele Pretty Hlatshwayo, to death for ending their relationship.

It was gathered that the incident happened on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Witbank, Mpumalanga, South Africa.

According to the deceased’s sister, Zanele had recently ended the relationship with the suspect, Marvin Lambert, but he did not accept it.

Marvin reportedly killed Zanele in front of their one-year-old son and then attempted to commit suicide.

The suspect is allegedly in a hospital under police surveillance after the suicide attempt.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s sister, Precious Thokozile Hlatshwayo, and friends and other family members have taken to Facebook to demand justice.

