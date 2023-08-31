Man stabs his landlord to death for separating fight with his wife

The Nigerian Police Force has arrested a middle-aged man, Patrick Essien, for allegedly stabbing his landlord in Rumuiprikon, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state to death.

According to Punch, the landlord identified as Iheanyichukwu America, was stabbed when he went to rescue Essien’s wife from him during an altercation.

According to the landlord’s wife, Chioma America, even when her husband intervened, Essien was dragging his wife into their house.

She claimed that Iheanyichukwu said he would not allow his tenant’s wife to sleep in that house that night to avoid further attacks by her husband.

“He (Essien) tried to drag the wife to go inside with him. But my husband said he would not allow him. He was still inside the house when my husband said he would not allow the woman sleep in their house because of the situation,” Mrs. America narrated.

“That she should stay in my husband’s family house and in the morning we know what to do. So, he moved the woman out of their house.“

“Then about 12 midnight, the man now came to attack my husband in the process of coming to check if his wife was in our house, but she was not there. The person he met was my husband, and he now unleashed the attack on him in place of his wife.

Similarly, the landlord’s elder sister, Gladys Bardey, expressed sadness at the action of the tenant, saying that the matter should be charged to court to ensure justice.

