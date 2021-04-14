Man stabs Imam to death with an iron rod for sleeping with his wife

- Advertisement -

Umar Jibril, ordinarily known as Ba’adama has been apprehended by the Niger State Police for stabbing Edati’s Chief Imam, Alhaji Alhassan with an iron rod for allegedly bonking his lovely married wife.

According to reports, the attacker told the police upon his arrest that the Imam incurred his wrath after the hapless occurrence.

Narrating the incident, Umar disclosed that he caught the Cleric red-handed naked on the bed with his wife (name unknown) sleeping together, but he left without saying a word.

“I entered and met the Chief Imam naked on the bed with my wife. They were sleeping together. I didn’t do anything, I left them and went to my brother’s house to report what I saw.” Umar told the police.

He further explains he lost his cool when the Chief Imam called him for a talk over the incident between him and his wife of which he busted them.

“We argued with each other and I forcefully collected the iron rod with Alhaji Alhassan and stabbed him in the neck”.