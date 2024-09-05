type here...
GhPageEntertainmentMan starts mentioning the name of Jesus after taking wee toffee for...
Entertainment

Man starts mentioning the name of Jesus after taking wee toffee for the first time

By Qwame Benedict
Man high after taking Wee-toffee
Wee-toffee

A viral video on social media shows a man going hyper after taking wee toffee for the first time.

A toffee made with marijuana and popularly known as Wee toffee has now become the favourite candy for some youth in the country.

This new toffee is always made available during parties with some pubs across the country even selling it over the counter to make extra cash.

Well, a man who decided to try the toffee for the first time lost it all and started mentioning the name of Jesus.

The young man started applauding and shouting as if he were in a church praying to God, and friends who were there in the residence were observed attempting to calm him down.

Watch the video below:

Source:GhPage

