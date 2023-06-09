type here...
Man storms church service with a machete to attack pastor for giving him a fake prophecy
News

Man storms church service with a machete to attack pastor for giving him a fake prophecy

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
A 26-year-old man has been arrested after he angrily stormed a church during service and attacked the pastors for giving him a fake prophecy.

He reportedly stabbed the pastor of one of the New Generation Churches, identified as Prophet Anayochukwu, in May 2023 and then went into hiding.

The suspect allegedly committed the offence at the church’s headquarters while service was ongoing.

He was angry with the pastor for allegedly telling him during a prayer session that his only sister would die by January 2023. Akpannu said the declaration by the man of God put fear in him.

Aside from the predicted death of his sister, the suspect claimed that another pastor had instructed him to perform a certain spiritual cleansing which required him to buy a coconut and dry gin with which to pray in a bid to be successful in business, which did not materialize.

Being fed up with prophecies that never come to pass, Akpannu decided to take the law into his hand. He invaded the church and attacked Prophet Anayochukwu with a cutlass.

A complaint was made to the police and the suspect was fished out and arrested. He told investigators that the fake prophecies instilled fear in him, especially the one that predicted the death of his only sister.

    Source:GHPAGE

