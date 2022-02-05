Man storms the market to sell plantain inside his $130k G-Wagon (Video)

- Advertisement -

Wonders, they say shall never end – A man was spotted in the market selling plantain inside his over $130k G-Wagon Benz.

Why would a rich man suddenly turn into a plantain seller while still driving the luxury automobile which consumes fuel like a thirsty horse?

In this hilarious video, the man can be seen aggressively shouting on top of his voice for customers to come and buy his plantain.

Social media users have advised him to sell his car and enter into a very profitable business rather than trying to fit by driving a G Wagon while he’s broke.

