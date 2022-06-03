type here...
Man swims in a pool of cash on his birthday [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
Birthday celebrant splashed with money
A viral video of a young man literally swimming in a pool of cash in his living room has caused a massive stir on social media.

Apparently, the man in question is a birthday celebrant who reportedly received a variety of gifts from loyal friends in his circles. Among the goodies that came through were money.

To spice things up, his supposed friends did not hand over the cash gift directly to him but instead sprayed it on him as though he was a member of a billionaire club throwing a lavish party.

As could be seen in the video, he dipped his hands in the wads of cash spread on the floor and tried to gather them in his arms as he continues to relish the joyous moment.

However, the pile appeared to be so thick that it carried weight making it difficult for him to lift them up easily and throw them on himself.

“I will never go broke,” a voice sings over the video.

Watch the video below

Although the currency of the money was not visible to tell, what cannot be undermined is the fact that it’s lot to put into perspective.

Meanwhile, the virality of the video has stoked reactions from social media users who have been divided in the comment section.

While some shared in his joy for making lots of money on his birthday, others suggested he could probably be a yahoo boy who has hit the jackpot and is trying to show them off.

We can’t confirm this video or the claims made online.

    Source:GHPage

