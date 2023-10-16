type here...
Man takes back his rent after finding out his neighbours are internet fraudsters

By Qwame Benedict
A man has gone back to take rent he paid to an agency after finding out his neighbours were internet fraudsters popularly known as ‘Yahoo Boys’.

According to the man he has been seeking accommodation for some time now and decided to use a company specialised in getting accommodation for their clients.

Fast forward, he paid their agency fees and later paid the rent after they got him an apartment and he liked it.

The man disclosed that he returned to the apartment the next day to prepare to move in and noticed that his neighbours were going to be Yahoo boys so therefore he went to the company’s office to demand his money.

He mentioned that the company mentioned they scrutinize their clients first before renting houses to them but he believes that wasn’t done in the case of the ‘Yahoo Boys’ and therefore can’t stay in the same compound with them.

He posted: “Finally found and paid for a house only to come the next day to find some yahoo boys as potential neighbors.

Asked for refund because this company promised to screen every tenant but they’ve refused to return the 10% agency fee. That’s 120k down the drain.

Lol, I’m weak”

Source:GhPage

