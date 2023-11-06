Man tearfully shares the last chat he had with his serious girlfriend before her death

- Advertisement -

A young Nigerian man has released his last WhatsApp chats with his girlfriend as he mourned her untimely passing.



While he did not state the circumstances surrounding her demise, the youth, @enibeeika, said he was teary as he posted the chats.



In the chats, his deceased girlfriend complained to him about how she saw white clothes and how she was not at peace.



It appeared she was going through a challenge and told him how she felt something bad was going to happen to her.



“Woo if I later die una no go rest. “Ion see amy race say I go heal. Omoh I don tire. “I dey feel bad thing,” some of her messages to him read.



At the concluding parts of his post, he went back to their chat to lament, wondering why she left him so early.