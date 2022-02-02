- Advertisement -

A young man identified as Nonso Offor from the Igbo tribe in Nigeria has earned admiration from the internet community after he converted a Toyota Venza to a luxury Rolls Royce automobile.

Following his ingenuity, the man who reportedly hails from Oraifite in Ekwusigbo Local Government Area of Anambra State received an invitation by a local radio station, Blaze 91.5 FM after seeing his invention.

A DJ who works for the radio station, Thankgod Nnajiofor, took to his Facebook page to share the moment Offor was invited to display his creative work.

A viral video showed the finished product of the man’s handiwork.

Watch the video below