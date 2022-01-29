- Advertisement -

A selfless act of humanity by one generous man has gone a long way to assure society that there are still some good people in this cold world.

A video that gives a heartwarming account of how a man picked a random woman on the street and transformed her life has taken centre stage on social media, sending chills down the spine of users.

The video which was first shared on TikTok shows the transformation stages of the woman who appeared mentally challenged from her wretched looks into a super hot model.

The benevolent man gave her a clean bath, trimmed her hair, fed and clothed her.

Gradually, the man help to restore her sanity as she blossomed into a beautiful model. He even helped her get a job as a model to be able to pay her bills.

Watch the inspiring video below.