Man arrested after travelling miles to go propose to Rihanna at home

By Bra Stash
Man travels to propose to Rihanna at her home
On Thursday, March 23, a man came to Rihanna’s home to propose to her, and the police were called.

Rihanna is well aware of her many eccentric admirers, but she certainly did not anticipate this one.

Security personnel informed TMZ that the man arrived from South Carolina on Thursday and approached Rihanna’s house, where he confronted her guards.

Rihanna’s team immediately called the police when the man said he was going to propose to the mother-of-one. Officers put the man in handcuffs, put him in a car, and had a serious conversation with him about his intentions after they arrived.

It was further disclosed that the man wearing a red Nike sweatshirt was asked to leave and instructed not to come back despite the fact that he had not broken any laws.

